NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 31-year-old man was in police custody Sunday morning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The suspect was being described as a “person of interest.”

Police said Trevor Rudd was found shot to death in a second floor stairwell at an apartment building on Beach Channel Drive on Saturday afternoon.

He was shot multiple times in his torso and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The NYPD said officers recovered a gun at the scene.

There was no word Sunday morning on a motive for the shooting.

