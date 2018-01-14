NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD said Sunday that detectives are looking into a man’s claim that disgraced former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant.
Police said Jamie Antolini filed a complaint on Friday. He said he was having dinner on Jan. 2 when Spitzer came in and became angry at hearing Antolini praise someone with whom Spitzer has fought.
The NYPD said Antolini accuses Spitzer of threatening him with bodily harm and making statements that he would kill him.
Spitzer spokeswoman Lisa Linden did not respond to an email seeking comment about the complaint. She has said the initial quarrel was provoked by a restaurant patron.
In 2008, Spitzer resigned as governor after being involved in a prostitution scandal. He was nicknamed “Client #9” after being caught in the high-end prostitution service.
He and his wife, Silda, divorced in 2014.
Spitzer tried to make a political comeback in 2013, but lost in the Democratic primary for New York City comptroller.
