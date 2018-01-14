HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has been indicted for a third time on the same child sex charges.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, previous indictments against Louis Tantillo, 53, of Upper Saddle River, were thrown out by two different judges – first in 2016 and again in August of last year.
The judges questioned the timing of the allegations.
Tantillo is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl during a sleepover at his home between June and September 2009.
The Record reported the victim provided specific details of the alleged incident.
Tantillo’s legal counsel has said the state’s time frame is unreasonably broad. The victim said it happened when she was between fifth and sixth grade and it was warm out, but she could not recall an exact date, the newspaper reported.
Tantillo is due to appear in Hackensack Tuesday for his arraignment. He maintains his innocence.