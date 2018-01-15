Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Today you can expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies along the coast with brighter conditions N&W and inland. A northeast breeze will also keep our temps in check with wind chills only in the teens much of the day.
It will cloud up some tonight, but there’s only a slight chance of flurries well N&W towards daybreak. While it will be cold, it won’t be quite as cold as last night with temps only falling into the mid 20s or so.
Snow will become more prevalent north and west tomorrow with light accumulations possible by the evening. Here in the city, we’ll find ourselves right around the snow/rain line, so we’re not expecting much in the way of an accumulation. But on and off precipitation is expected through midday Wednesday, so several inches of additional snow are possible N&W.
Temps will warm to around and above the freezing mark Tuesday and Wednesday, so any light accumulations will have a tough time sticking around.