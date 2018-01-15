By Jessica Allen

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the soup inside is so delightful! OK, so we totally just made up that song, but the delicious bowls of soup listed below will have your spirits soaring and your heart singing in no time.

Bone Broth

Brodo Broth Shop

496 Hudson St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 366-0600

brodo.com

A few years ago Brodo Broth began an innovative partnership with NYU Langone, bringing the benefits of its bone broth to new mommies on the maternity ward. You don’t have to be expecting or lactating to enjoy a cup of what the owner has called “a hot beverage.” You select the type of broth, including chicken or seaweed and mushroom, then choose from an array of add-ins like coconut oil, smoked dulse, freshly grated turmeric, peppermint, rosemary oil, and parsley. Consider stocking up with a hefty 96 ounces.

Clam Chowder

The Clam

420 Hudson St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 242-7420

www.theclamnyc.com

A restaurant named The Clam best deliver on any and all goods involving the humble bivalve mollusca, especially clam chowder, and, sure enough, this West Village eatery definitely does. The version here boasts bacon and leeks, as well as oyster crackers for dipping or crumbling and steamed clams on top. It’s milky and flavorful enough to give you strength to battle the elements and make it until the weekend. You’ll also want to try the clam dip, creamy and toothsome, their buttery Long Island steamers and fried clam and lobster sliders.

Hot Pot

Hometown Hot Pot and BBQ

194 Grand St.

New York, NY 10013

(212) 219-8833

hometownhotpot.com

The best hot pot not only warms you from the inside out, but it’s super fun. The simmering stock arrives at your table, along with various proteins and vegetables. It’s up to you to cook everything. The versions at Hometown range from spicy ma la to kimchi to Chinese herbal, to which you can then add fish balls, pork skin, wintermelon, and much more. It’s truly DIY, and, at this Chinatown spot, it’s all you care to eat. The restaurant makes its ingredients and broths fresh every single day.

Ramen

Ramen Lab

70 Kenmare St.

New York, NY 10012

(646) 615-7522

www.ramen-lab.com

The Tokyo-style pop-up called Ramen Lab invites chefs from around the world to do what they do best, namely ramen. What you get in terms of style and ingredients largely depends on who’s in the kitchen, from ingredients to styles, but you can be guaranteed a nice bowl of creativity, as the visiting chefs are truly artisans when it comes to noodles, vegetables, broth, and umami, that magical taste that lends ramen its savory goodness. Check the website before you go to see who and what’s cooking.

Vegetarian Borscht

B&H Dairy

127 Second Ave.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 505-8065

Way back when, the East Village seemed to have a kosher restaurant on every corner. Those days might be long gone, but the spirit remains at B&H. This kosher dairy restaurant dates to the 1940s and continues to specialize in Jewish food, including house-baked challah, blintzes, smoked whitefish, knishes, and vegetarian borscht, a bright, hearty bowl tailored made for the coldest days of the year. Even better, the prices have stayed low, despite the neighborhood, and the restaurant’s, popularity.