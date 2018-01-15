Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
WOW! How about that finish?!?
Boomer and Gio were pumped up on Monday morning following a crazy weekend of NFL football, capped by the Minnesota Vikings’ miracle win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
A huge Vikings fan, Gregg spoke of what it was like to see his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, especially considering the anguish he has experienced during a lifetime of bad postseason losses. The guys discussed what they think happened on that final play, which sent the Vikes to Philadelphia for this weekend’s NFC Championship game.
Boomer and Gregg also got into the Jaguars’ upset of the Steelers in the AFC, and a whole lot more as the final four in the NFL is set.
Have a listen above.