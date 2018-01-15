Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Jerry Recco kicked off Monday’s update with a brief discussion on who might end up being the next head coach of the Giants.
Eventually, the “update maven” got to all of the insanity from the NFL Playoffs, including, of course, the “Minneapolis Miracle” ending of the Saints-Vikings game on Sunday night. Jerry provided some sound from Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who had plenty to say about his incredible 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the game’s final play.
Jerry also discussed the upset in Pittsburgh, where the Jaguars topped the Steelers. Just as interesting as the game were the post-game comments by both teams.
Eventually, Jerry talked some New York sports, as the Knicks and Rangers found a way to ruin what was an exciting Sunday.