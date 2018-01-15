Filed Under:fairfield, Local TV

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a hair salon Monday morning in Fairfield, New Jersey, leaving a woman with serious leg injuries.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Hair Core Salon, which is located at a strip mall on Fairfield Road.

Investigators say an 81-year-old woman was behind the wheel when the car raced forward just as a 60-year-old woman was leaving the salon.

The victim was pinned between the vehicle and the wall. She’s being treated at the hospital. Police said the driver refused medical treatment.

The salon was heavily damaged. Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch