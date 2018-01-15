FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a hair salon Monday morning in Fairfield, New Jersey, leaving a woman with serious leg injuries.
It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Hair Core Salon, which is located at a strip mall on Fairfield Road.
Investigators say an 81-year-old woman was behind the wheel when the car raced forward just as a 60-year-old woman was leaving the salon.
The victim was pinned between the vehicle and the wall. She’s being treated at the hospital. Police said the driver refused medical treatment.
The salon was heavily damaged. Police are investigating.