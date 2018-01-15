CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Elise Finch, Google, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s often said that life imitates art. Now, there’s an app for that.

People are using an app to figure out if their faces are imitations of images already immortalized on canvas. It’s called Google Arts & Culture. Face-matching isn’t its primary purpose, but the feature has turned it into the most downloaded free app in the last week.

Art and apps aren’t always mentioned in the same sentence, but that’s all changed with the emergence of the new feature. The app itself was launched in 2016 and it lets people do things like search for art by color or time period, zoom into details of their favorite art works, and take virtual tours of famous museums and cultural sites.

Google recently added the feature where users take a selfie and the app uses computer-vision technology to compare your features to those in thousands of pieces of art to produce a match.

For some, the results are spot on. In other cases, not so much. There have been plenty of complaints by people who are matched with artwork of different gender or age, or in some cases not at all.

“It seems kind of limited,” Columbia University student Mason Murray told CBS2’s Elise Finch.

“I did not think they were specifically looking like me, but Google didn’t think so either,” Upper West Sider Sara Loya said. “I didn’t get higher than 44 percent.”

Cynthia Shaver is an art appraiser. She took a look at Elise’s results and said at first glance, they didn’t seem impressive.

But then, she looked a little closer.

“There are your cheekbones, so the composite doesn’t look like you but the individual features absolutely,” she told CBS2’s Finch.

The app is getting mixed reviews about the matches it produces, but most people seem to think it’s a real success at inspiring interest in artwork.

“I think it’s an entryway,” art lover Gail Fliesbach said. “Not for everyone, but some.”

A rep for Google says the face-matching feature is experimental, so it’s not clear how long it will be available for.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch