NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eighth graders from Manhattan Country School continued a decades-long tradition of marching on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the message and legacy of the civil rights leader.

The commemorative march Monday is about young minds making a difference and student doing their part to bring about social change.

“It’s very exciting for them to have this moment where they feel like they have a sense of agency in the world in terms of things that matter to them,” organizer Tom Grattan told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

And issues not so different than the time Martin Luther King Jr. lead his own march on Washington 55 years ago.

“Sexual violence and assault, homelessness, mental health, immigration,” said Angela Meadows, communications director for Manhattan Country School.

The students started the march in front of the Eleanor Roosevelt monument on 72ns Street before marching their way towards Central Park.

There were about 22 eighth graders taking part in the march, a tradition that has been going on for close to 30 years within the school.

“We want everybody to be equal. Everyone’s talking about something different — rape culture, Islamophobia, discrimination — everything,” said student Asae Syee. “MLK fought for what he believed in and it was nothing different. That’s what we want to do. No matter what people tell us, we’re going to push forward.”

A day not only about speaking out against injustice, but also about helping others. Nearly 100 volunteers are putting together food packages to help those in need at the community kitchen and food pantry of West Harlem.