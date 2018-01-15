NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears the Giants have found their guy.

Pat Shurmur may not have been the first choice, or even the second choice, but he will get every opportunity to prove he was the right choice to take over a franchise in disarray following a disastrous 3-13 season.

Currently the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Shurmer is expected to be hired by the Giants at some point soon, the NFL Network reported Monday afternoon. However, he cannot negotiate or sign a contract until the Vikings are eliminated from the playoffs.

Minnesota will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Shurmur was previously the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, going 9-23 from 2011-12. The 52-year-old native of Dearborn, Michigan was also an assistant with the then-St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

Shurmur has been a part of teams that have qualified for the playoffs nine times and won seven division titles. He was Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach when the Eagles played in the Super Bowl against New England in the 2004 season.

Shurmur is in his second season with the Vikings. He began last season as the tight ends coach and for the final nine games was also the offensive coordinator, the title he retained this season.

The Vikings finished 10th in the NFL in scoring (23.9 points), 11th in total yardage (356.9), and seventh in rushing yardage (122.3) during the regular season. He also helped quarterback Case Keenum have a career year and is known for getting a lot out of unheralded players.

The expected hiring of Shurmur comes on the heels of the Giants reportedly missing out on their top two choices, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. McDaniels is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, while Patricia is considered the leading candidate to take over the top spot with the Detroit Lions.

Coming off an 11-5 season and their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Giants endured an absolutely dreadful 2017 season. Head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired on Dec. 4 after the team started 0-5 and then 2-10. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was named interim head coach and guided Big Blue during the final four weeks of the regular season.

Former Carolina Panthers executive Dave Gettleman was hired as Giants GM on Dec. 28.

Injuries, inconsistency and behavioral issues plagued the Giants all season. Top wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall suffered season-ending leg injuries during the Week 5 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and three defensive backs — Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple — were suspended at various points during the season due to disciplinary problems.

The Giants struggled to run the football all season as their offensive line proved to be a major source of stress. In a move that reportedly contributed to his ouster, McAdoo benched veteran quarterback Eli Manning for the team’s game at Oakland on Dec. 3, ending the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s consecutive starts streak at 210 games.

Once Spagnuolo took over, Manning was renamed the starter, but his status for next season is unknown. New York has the second pick in the draft and is expected to select the heir apparent to Manning. The Giants can cut the 37-year-old signal-caller without severe salary cap ramifications.