NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — NJ TRANSIT will not purchase a three-acre site on Hoboken’s waterfront to use as a ferry maintenance terminal.

After the controversial decision to reschedule its board meeting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, NJ TRANSIT’s board of directors didn’t have enough votes to support purchasing the site, so the item was pulled from the agenda, WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported.

It came as good news to Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla, who wants the site as a public park.

A HUGE VICTORY FOR #HOBOKEN—Union Dry Dock purchase has been pulled from NJ Transit agenda. This deal is officially dead! Hoboken, it’s your voices that made the difference. Thank you to everyone who spoke up. Now let’s come together to find a solution that works for everyone. pic.twitter.com/AF1xNKFE3t — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) January 15, 2018

“It’s a huge victory for open space, for economic development and for the environment,” he said.

Now Bhalla says he’ll work in partnership with New York Waterway.

“To preserve this property as open space and also make sure that New York Waterway has a location that it can dock its boats,” he said.

The vote was scheduled for last Wednesday, but not enough board members showed up to constitute a quorum. It was rescheduled for Friday, then for Monday, a federal holiday.

In July, Gov, Chris Christie signed a measure that included $12 million for purchase of the land.

