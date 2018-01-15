NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Tuesday as wintry weather is set to move in across the Tri-State area.
The snow alert begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, meaning the city will have its snow fighting equipment ready.
There will be a little bit of mixing Tuesday with snow north and west of the city. By late Tuesday into Wednesday, several inches of snow is possible north and west.
A snow shower may be lingering in the morning Wednesday before the clouds give way to sun with a high of 36.
