NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)A false alarm about a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii has led some in the Tri-State Area to some very real questions.

Such as, are you emergency ready? CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with New Yorkers on Tuesday, and also found out whether the same kind of false warning could happen in our area.

From a child being lowered into a manhole to masses running for cover, the images of hysteria will be long remembered in Hawaii’s history.

People panicked after receiving an emergency alert on Saturday warning of a “ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii.”

As it turns out, a state employee pressed the wrong button.

“It’s very sad that one person can set off an alarm like this,” Gramercy Park resident Donald Hamburg said. “It’s extremely frightening.”

Some 5,000 miles away, many are asking if the same thing could happen here. New York City’s Office of Emergency Management tells CBS2 the procedure to disseminate an alert requires two people, a public warning specialist and a supervisor.

“It crosses my mind every day,” Yonkers resident Michael Stiver said. “We’re a target.”

The false alarm comes at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea. Many New Yorkers who spoke with CBS2 say they didn’t have a concrete emergency plan.

“Probably go to a bar,” Union Square resident Brian Mason said. “Basically goto a bar and just wait it out, probably call my parents, but sit and just wait for whatever happens to happen.”

“I always say I would hop on a Citi Bike and just bike out of the city,” Brooklyn resident Charlotte Spatcher said.

“Well, we live in a pre-war building and there’s signs for nuclear fallout shelters but no, we don’t have a plan,” Gramercy Park resident Ty Cincala said.

The federal government designated fallout shelters in the 1950s, but that system is no longer in use. Instead, city officials say to go to the basement of the nearest building and expect to stay there for up to 72 hours. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says everyone should have a disaster supply kit with a three day supply of food, water, and a flashlight among other items.

In March 2006, Department of Transportation workers found survival items from 1957 in a former shelter under the Brooklyn Bridge. While it seems like a blast from the past, officials say being prepared is necessary for the future.

