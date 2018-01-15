NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a driver after police say an officer was struck by a car in Times Square.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Cellphone video shows the driver of a four-door car zipping through Times Square with a trail of smoke behind it as it comes to a stop right in front of an NYPD substation.
Then, an officer walks to the front of the sedan. That’s when the driver steps on the gas. The officer’s attempts to stop the car, but instead he gets tossed to pavement.
“It sounded like gunshots, it was really loud. I guess the engine just kept going, going, going then I heard a bunch of tires screech,” said tourist Jack Barton.
As the officer gets up, a fellow police officer joins him, his gun drawn. Together the two try chasing the car on foot.
The man recording the cell phone video kept up with the police pursuit as the erratic driver continued on his getaway, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
After running for blocks, the driver managed to evade the police officers as the officer who was hurt falls to his knees.
The officer was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries to his back and legs, but is expected to make a full recovery.