All signs point to the Giants hiring Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to be their next head coach. Now, nothing official can be done until the Vikings playoff run concludes, but that didn’t stop Boomer & Gio from starting Tuesday’s radio program talking about the possibility and what Shurmur brings to the table.
The guys also discussed where some of the other coaching dominoes may fall, Boomer explains why neither Josh McDaniels nor Matt Patricia are a good fit for Big Blue, and Gregg sounds off on Mike Holmgren for sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong.