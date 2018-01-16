CBS 2The suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO […]
Filed Under:Bob Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was a two-parter that Boomer didn’t really care for, and once you listen, you’ll know why.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the morning show with Boomer & Gio in one nice, little package for your convenience.

We had quite a feisty show, which was a good thing. We heard a lot about the Giants’ ongoing head coaching search, which appears to have led them to Pat Shurmur — OBJ is “geeked” about the news. The Knicks downed the Nets in an MLK matinee, Joe Benigno always seems to get fired up when talking about the Jets, the effect of Tom Coughlin can’t be denied, Boomer gets a new nickname (and does not dye his hair), the latest from Gregg’s birthing class and much more.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!

