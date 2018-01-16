Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was a two-parter that Boomer didn’t really care for, and once you listen, you’ll know why.
We had quite a feisty show, which was a good thing. We heard a lot about the Giants’ ongoing head coaching search, which appears to have led them to Pat Shurmur — OBJ is “geeked” about the news. The Knicks downed the Nets in an MLK matinee, Joe Benigno always seems to get fired up when talking about the Jets, the effect of Tom Coughlin can’t be denied, Boomer gets a new nickname (and does not dye his hair), the latest from Gregg’s birthing class and much more.
