NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway riders in Queens were hit with a big headache Tuesday morning before even getting on the train.

They were delayed, waiting on long lines, because MetroCard machines weren’t working, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

“Extremely frustrating,” one Astoria resident said.

“I’ve been here about 10, 15 minutes,” another man added.

“It’s crazy,” said a woman.

No cash, no cards – no sales. That’s what riders faced at the Astoria Boulevard N, Q, R and W subway station Tuesday morning, leading to line ups and forcing people to miss their trains.

“I have people waiting behind me trying to get through. This is a big issue,” Astoria resident Amir Shawki said.

“I’m running late and, unfortunately, you’ve got to wait until you get here to see the malfunction,” another man added.

Some MetroCard machines didn’t work at all; some only took cash. If you had a card, you were out of luck.

“It’s assumed that I would have cash, and that’s not true. Most people have their card today,” said Danielle Dupree.

What’s worse, amazingly some machines only took coins. That led to long lines for the clerk and caused major confusion.

“Go over there, get some change, because they’re doing it — certain money you have, they’re not changing it,” one woman said.

“The fact that it says no card, no cash. If I had cash, it says no bills. So I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” said Dupree.

Riders said another problem they faced was almost no communication – just two small signs inside the kiosk. So they would get to the front of the line, only to realize the machines only took cash.

“I haven’t seen any signs myself,” one man said.

The machines weren’t fully functional for close to five hours.

“It’s a waste of time and it’s a waste of money, too,” the man added.

Liverman reached out to the MTA to find out why the machines weren’t fixed faster or more personnel dispatched to help. So far, the agency hasn’t responded.

Riders said this wasn’t the first time this has happened.

  Zev Stern says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Jump the turnstiles.

