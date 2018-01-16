NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a special delivery on a busy Manhattan street.
Authorities say a driver flagged down NYPD Officers Tiffany Phillips and Carlos Guadalupe Tuesday morning on 41st Street and 10th Avenue.
The driver told the officers there was a pregnant woman who was just about to give birth in the backseat of a nearby car.
The officers quickly rushed over and helped with the delivery.
Then they brought mom and her baby boy to Bellevue Hospital where they’re both listed in good condition.