NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week!
On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman gear up for 2018’s first UFC pay-per-view event UFC 220 with two huge interviews. No. 1 heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou (starting at the 38:10 mark) and UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (13:30) join the guys in studio to preview their fights and more ahead of Saturday night’s event at the TD Garden in Boston.
Ngannou’s story is unlike any other. From the hardened life in Cameroon to training for four years, vaulting up a division as the UFC’s “heaviest hitter in history,” Ngannou is one punch away from claiming UFC gold. He was not only humble with his answers but teased who is next for the towering figure if he gets past Stipe Miocic. The answer will surprise you!
Cormier, meanwhile, only punches dudes, but he calls their fights, too. The future Hall of Famer talked with the fellas about his color commentary, if Jon Jones still sparks his interest and how he sees his fight against the fast rising knockout artist Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir going Saturday.
