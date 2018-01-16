CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week!

On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman gear up for 2018’s first UFC pay-per-view event UFC 220 with two huge interviews. No. 1 heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou (starting at the 38:10 mark) and UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (13:30) join the guys in studio to preview their fights and more ahead of Saturday night’s event at the TD Garden in Boston.

Ngannou’s story is unlike any other. From the hardened life in Cameroon to training for four years, vaulting up a division as the UFC’s “heaviest hitter in history,” Ngannou is one punch away from claiming UFC gold. He was not only humble with his answers but teased who is next for the towering figure if he gets past Stipe Miocic. The answer will surprise you!

Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou poses for a photo in the WFAN studio. (credit: WFAN)

Cormier, meanwhile, only punches dudes, but he calls their fights, too. The future Hall of Famer talked with the fellas about his color commentary, if Jon Jones still sparks his interest and how he sees his fight against the fast rising knockout artist Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir going Saturday.

Daniel Cormier

UFC light-heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier (center) poses with “Outside the Cage” hosts Ike Feldman (left) and Pete Hoffman. (credit: WFAN)

As always the fellas give you their picks for UFC 220 and are joined in studio by “OTC” contributor Matt Casey. Go to our Twitter (@_OutsideTheCage) to follow us for LIVE updates from UFC 220 this Saturday night!

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

