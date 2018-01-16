CBS 2The suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants have reportedly chosen Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to be their next head coach, a move that can’t become official until the Vikings have been eliminated from the postseason.

Here are five facts about the man who is expected to be named the 18th head coach in Giants history:

1. He’s from Michigan

Shurmur is 52 years old and a native of Dearborn, Michigan. He was an All-Big Ten offensive lineman at Michigan State in the 1980s before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Spartans in 1988.

2. He comes from a football family. 

Shurmur is married (wife Jennifer) with four children. His son, Kyle, is the starting quarterback at Vanderbilt. His uncle, the late Fritz Shurmur, was a longtime NFL assistant coach whose career included serving as the Packers’ defensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl following the 1996 season.

Pat Shurmur

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

3. He’s a former Cleveland Browns head coach. 

Shurmur coached the Browns during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, going 4-12 and 5-11, respectively. But can we really hold that against him? After all, Cleveland has won more than five games just once in the past 10 years. Shurmur also served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ interim head coach for the final game of the 2015 season — a win — after Chip Kelly was fired.

LISTEN: Boomer & Gio React To News That Shurmur Is Expected To Be Next Giants Coach

4. Four of his last five offenses have finished in the top 12.

In Philadelphia in 2013 and 2014, Shurmur’s offenses were ranked second and fifth, respectively. This past season, the Vikings had the NFL’s 11th-best offense despite being without quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater and running back Dalvin Cook for the vast majority of it. The only time since 2013 that one of Shurmur’s units finished outside the top 12 was the 2016 Vikes, an offense he took over midway through the season after Norv Turner suddenly resigned.

5. He’s known for developing QBs.

Under Shurmur, the Eagles’ Nick Foles enjoyed a magical 2013 season, passing for 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions and an NFL-best 119.2 quarterback rating. In Minnesota in 2016, Sam Bradford broke the league record for completion percentage (71.6 percent). And this year with the Vikings, journeyman backup Case Keenum was thrust into the starting lineup and went 11-3 while passing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 67.6 completion percentage. Donovan McNabb also enjoyed three Pro Bowl seasons while working with Shurmur in Philly.

