MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Millburn High School junior is helping young women in Africa with their education by giving them a technical leg up.
Alexander McBride has sent nearly two dozen refurbished laptops to female students in Africa, working with a girls school in Tanzania.
McBride has fixed up 21 donated laptops so far. The laptops are donated through a non-profit organization called Laptops4Africa.
“We are a group of high school students in Millburn, N.J. who collect unwanted laptops that still work, fix small problems, add a new battery, wipe the hard drive, reload the operating system and MS Office, update all the drivers, and send them to Africa via one of our dads who travels there for work,” the group says on its website.
The group has partnered with AfricAid, a girls leadership training school in Tanzania. AfricAid distributes the laptops to graduates heading to university.
