CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Millburn

MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Millburn High School junior is helping young women in Africa with their education by giving them a technical leg up.

Alexander McBride has sent nearly two dozen refurbished laptops to female students in Africa, working with a girls school in Tanzania.

McBride has fixed up 21 donated laptops so far. The laptops are donated through a non-profit organization called Laptops4Africa.

laptopsforafrica Millburn, N.J. Student Fixes Up Used Laptops For Young Female Students In Africa

Maggie Leonard Kitinya received a laptop from Laptops4Africa. (credit: Laptops4Africa.org)

“We are a group of high school students in Millburn, N.J. who collect unwanted laptops that still work, fix small problems, add a new battery, wipe the hard drive, reload the operating system and MS Office, update all the drivers, and send them to Africa via one of our dads who travels there for work,” the group says on its website.

The group has partnered with AfricAid, a girls leadership training school in Tanzania. AfricAid distributes the laptops to graduates heading to university.

CBS2’s John Dias will have more on this story later tonight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch