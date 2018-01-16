NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All signs point to D’Angelo Russell returning to the Brooklyn Nets soon.

The third-year guard, acquired in a trade with the Lakers in June, has been out since injuring his left knee against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 11. He underwent arthroscopic surgery about a week later.

In an interview with WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” before the Nets’ game Monday against the Knicks, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks wouldn’t give a specific timetable for Russell to be game ready but said he believes it could be in the “short-term future.”

“D’Angelo’s progressing really well,” Marks said. “He’s worked hard. He’s been diligent with his rehab. I would like to think it’s sooner rather than later here. I never want to say it’s tomorrow or it’s three days or five days or whatever it may be. But at the same time, I think he’s anxious about getting out there. I know his teammates want to get him back out there as well.”

Russell is currently practicing with the G-League Long Island Nets and participated in a five-on-five scrimmage Monday.

In 12 games this season, Russell, the second overall pick in the 2015 draft, averaged 20.9 points and 5.7 assists.

In his “Afternoon Drive” interview, Marks also gave his assessment on the Nets’ season thus far and discussed the use of analytics in basketball, the newly acquired Jahlil Okafor and more. To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.