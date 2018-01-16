NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A labor union said Tuesday that there is a very good chance that workers at the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx will walk off the job at midnight.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, lawmakers, Danny Kane, President of Teamsters Local 202, said his workers deserve a 3 percent raise.
Hunts Point is offering less than half that – an additional 30 cents an hour.
“Easy to reject,” Kane said of the offer.
“We’re going to still live check to check,” added warehouse supervisor Francisco Flores. “It’s not going to make life any better. It’s going to make it just the same.”
The union said Hunts Point supplies more than half the Tri-State Area’s produce, and there has not been a walkout since the 1980s. But this strike vote was unanimous.