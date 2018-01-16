CBS 2In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite […]
Filed Under:Andi Dorfman, The Trend

1010 WINS — This episode of The Trend is very special…

Host Rebecca Granet will be the first to tell you she has a very real obsession with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. 

So imagine how thrilled she was when season 10 star of The Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman, stopped by The Trend to talk about her new book, “Single State Of Mind” and all things Bachelor.

Andi tells Rebecca what it was like when her agent told her she made the NYT best-selling list for her first book “It’s Not Okay.”

There was this moment of shock and it didn’t really sink in until I told my mom and my mom started tearing up and it was just this really cool moment to have with my family and very surreal in the sense of I didn’t even know that I was going to be writing a book … I didn’t even know that anyone would pick up the book, that anyone would read the book. And not that all of it depends and hinges on being a New York Times best seller, but I think it was just such an accomplishment and such a gauge of the success of that book and I’m so hard on myself all the time — it was a great way to try to measure the fact that, ‘Wow, I actually wrote a book.'”

Watch this entire episode of ‘The Trend‘ above.

