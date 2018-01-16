1010 WINS — On this edition of The Trend with Rebecca Granet, actor Jace Norman stops by.
Jace stars as Henry Hart and Kid Danger in Nickelodeon’s hit show, Henry Danger and is quite the superhero in real life.
On the latest episode of Henry Danger, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White guest stars and Jace says it was a lot of fun.
“It’s always good to get these stars who aren’t really actors to see how they react when they come on set. He was a professional and super on it and it was really great to work with him because of how humble he was and how down to Earth he was which I did not expect.”
So who is Jace more like in real life? Henry Hart or Kid Danger? Watch the interview and find out!