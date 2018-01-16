CBS 2The suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO […]
Filed Under:Roger Federer, Will Ferrell

1010 WINS — Roger Federer faced some tough questions from Will Ferrell’s iconic “Anchorman” character.

Tennis legend John McEnroe introduced the comedian during a post-match interview with Federer after his Australian Open win on Tuesday night.

Without missing a beat, Ferrell slipped into his Ron Burgundy character and immediately began asking some unexpected questions.

“Tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court. Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” Ferrell asked Federer.

“Maybe, maybe not. Don’t they get eaten at the end?” Federer replied, before being grilled on whether he is a witch or a vampire, and if he’s ever tasted wombat meat.

“There is a rumor in the men’s locker room that you love coming to play down here in Melbourne and your secret to fitness is you only eat wombat meat. Is that true?” Ferrell asked.

“That is untrue,” Federer said.

“Have you ever tasted wombat meat?” Ferrell asked.

“I have not. Should I?” Federer said.

“It is delicious, the national food of Australia,” Ferrell said.

Some found the questions hilarious while others were upset that he appeared to steal the spotlight away from the 19-time Gran Slam champion.

In the end it seemed like everyone had a good laugh.

