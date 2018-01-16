NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was gunned down in front of a bodega in the Bronx.
It happened late Monday night on East 149th Street in Mott Haven.
Investigators say police were called to scene after reports of a fight breaking out between the suspect and the 36-year-old female victim, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
The argument spilled into the street, where police said the woman was shot once in the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, police don’t have a specific description of the suspect, but say he ran off from the scene and was last seen dressed all in black clothing, Burrell reported.
The investigation is ongoing.