Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
After a snowy start, we’ll start to see some breaks overhead this afternoon. A late breeze will develop, too, so expect feels like temps for the rush of only 20-25°.
Expect mostly clear skies tonight with even colder temps and some refreezing around the area. And with a light wind expected, feels like temps will bottom out in the teens.
Tomorrow’s a much better looking day with lots of sunshine expected. As for highs, they’ll only climb to slightly above the freezing mark.
Heading into Friday, expect another good looking day with temps closer to normal.