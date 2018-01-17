Winter weather has arrived, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still look and feel your best. From lip scrubs to nail oils, here are five beauty trends to keep you hydrated and happy even when the temperature drops.

Lip Scrub

Winter 2018 is the perfect time to give your lips a little TLC. The best way to do it? Grab yourself a lip scrub to exfoliate and protect the area of your body that gets hit the most by the elements. There are a variety of scrubs to choose from like Fresh’s Sugar Lip Polish ($24), made with brown sugar crystals to keep your lips hydrated and conditioned, Bite Beauty’s Agave Sugar Lip Scrub ($18), which is infused with blue agave, pineapple enzymes, and raw brown sugar, and You can even keep your lips from chapping with the Lip Treatment Duo ($3.99) pack of Lip Scrub and Lip Balm with SPF 15 from Trader Joe’s. Don’t feel like spending the money on a scrub? Make your own at home using simple products like petroleum jelly, your favorite lip balm, and sugar. Trust us, your lips will thank you.

Hair Care

The worst part about winter weather is it makes your hair more susceptible to tangling and matting (especially underneath your favorite fuzzy hat). Thankfully there are a few tricks you can do to keep your strands of hair in place. Quai makes a Smooth Spray ($26) that you apply while hair is damp to help keep it from frizzing and tangling – plus it’s a heat protectant for when you use your hairdryer. If you suffer from flat hair then pick up a bottle of Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46). The hefty price tag is worth it as it not only smells great (almost as good as perfume) but a few spritzes will give your hair plenty of body and bounce.

Frosted Lips

If there was ever a time to break out your favorite sparkly lip glosses, this is the season to do it. Metallics are back in a major way and plenty of designers and beauty brands are getting on board. Queen of #allthingsmakeup, Pat McGrath, now sells her enticing lip kits at Sephora for just $38. Try the LiquiLUST 007 pack, which comes with a Divine Nude lip gloss and a super sparkly Astral Vinyl Gloss in Bronze. This leaves your lips with a high shine that is sure to be seen all the way across the street. Fenty Beauty also makes a popular plumping lip gloss called Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($18). It comes in a color called Fenty Glow, which is a warm shimmering rose gold. Stop into J. Crew and pick up a stick of Sara Happ Lip Gloss in Rose Gold ($24). It’s golden nude blush hue can go from day to night depending on how many layers you use.

Oil-Based Cleansers

Get that healthy glowing skin that every girl wants by using an oil-based cleanser. Glossier makes an amazing product called Body Hero Daily Oil Wash ($18), which attracts grime and sweat like a magnet, lifting it from your skin. Once you add water, the oil turns into a froth that can be applied all over your body. You can also add their Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream ($22) once you’re dry to keep your skin smooth, hydrated, and taut. You can also pick up an oil-based cleanser at your local drugstore. Try out Neutrogena’s Ultra Light Cleansing Oil for just $6 or Garnier’s Clean + Nourishing Cleansing Oil for Dry Skin for less than $10. Give your skin a break this winter and stay away from soap and traditional foaming cleansers.

Nail Care

Don’t forget about caring for your hands this winter! Whether or not you can make it to the nail salon every week isn’t important but what is essential is keeping your nails protected. Opt for a nice cuticle balm or repair oil to keep your nails and nailbeds nourished. You can strengthen and brighten your nails with everything from gel coats to nail hardener. NAILS INC. makes a Superfood Nail and Cuticle Repair Oil ($15), which is great to use in between manicures. Plus, it smells lovely with ingredients like rosehip and argan oil. Protect your nails from the freezing temperatures with Deborah Lippman’s Hard Rock Hydrating Nail Hardener ($20). This base and top coat duo will keep your nails from splitting and breaking. If you’ve got a bottle of Vitamin E lying around you can massage a few drops onto your cuticles to keep them hydrated and moisturized.

