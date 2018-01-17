Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Jerry Recco’s update on Wednesday morning kind of went off the rails before it got started.
The segment started with some talk about dreams, and Gregg told the story of receiving an unwanted hug and some unwarranted congratulations. Boomer then chimed in about his fondness for emojis.
When Jerry did finally get around to discussing the latest goings-on in the sports world, he talked a lot about the local hockey scene, after the Rangers routed the Flyers and the Devils beat up the Islanders on Tuesday night.