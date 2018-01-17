Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer’s love for hockey extends far beyond the Rangers and Gio is as fair-weather a hockey fan as you’ll find.
So they were thrilled to welcome Islanders young star Anders Lee to the Investors Bank Studio on Wednesday.
Lee, whose 26 goals rank third in the NHL, talked about his charity, “Anders Lee Kancer Jam,” which helps raise money for families of children battling cancer.
A native of Edina, Minnesota, Lee also discussed the Islanders. He admitted playing home games at Barclays Center is less than ideal, expressed excitement over the team’s eventual move to Belmont Park, and revealed his love for the NFL’s Vikings.
To learn more about Lee’s charity, please click here.