Filed Under:Al Jones, Eric Adams, Marla Diamond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mobile shower unit for the homeless is coming to Brooklyn, Borough President Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

A school bus will be fitted with two shower stalls, toilets, sinks and benches. It will roam the borough, stopping at food pantries, churches, transit hubs and parks to give homeless people a free and safe place to wash up.

“We are offering them these services hoping that it’s just a stepping stone for them to regain their dignity and their life,” said Tata Traore-Rogers of Turning Point, the group that will operate the bus.

The mobile shower unit will be complete with free soap, shampoo, towels, shaving kits as well as new underwear and socks.

It’ll cost $385,000 to build.

Adams donated $308,000 towards the first-of-its-kind project for New York. The City Council is covering the rest. The idea originated in San Francisco.

“I think the demand is here and by rolling this bus out it’s going to allow us to gauge the demand and then see how far do we duplicate this,” Adams said.

It’s expected to hit the streets of Brooklyn within a year.

Adams hopes other boroughs follow Brooklyn’s lead.

