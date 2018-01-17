CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Flu, Jessica Layton, Local TV

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Flu fears are growing among Tri-State parents after the death of a young boy in Connecticut.

The Centers for Disease Control says the flu is at an epidemic level, and doctors offices in the area have been slammed this season. The calls have been non-stop, and for parents like Carmen Robles, there’s a definite sense of urgency to get in as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, she was in for her second trip this week with eight-year-old Justin to see the pediatrician in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

WEB EXTRA: Tips And Tricks To Avoid The Flu

“I’m concerned it might be the flu,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “I saw today that some children are dying. That’s what’s worrying us.”

“I think it takes one death for everybody to realize how severe influenza can be,” pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Bienstock siad.

Dr. Bienstock is referring to the heartbreaking case of 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi, a Connecticut boy who died from complications of the flu after attending a hockey tournament in Buffalo.

“In our practice, pediatric care associates had several children that were up in that same tournament,” Dr. Bienstock said. “Everybody’s on heightened alert.”

A map provided by the CDC shows how serious influenza has become. Over the course of several weeks, infection across the country has gone from sporadic to widespread. Hawaii is the only state relatively spared.

Since the start of the year, in Dr. Bienstock’s office alone there have been 13 confirmed cases of flu in children. Of those 13 children, 11 didn’t receive a flu shot.

“Vaccinate,” Dr. Bienstock said. “I can’t stress that enough.”

It’s still not too late, he urged. If you suspect your child has the flu, it’s important to have plenty of rest with lots of fluids.

“Stay at home until able to resume all their activities,” he added.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch