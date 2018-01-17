CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Max Gomez, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Walking is something we all more or less take for granted but surprisingly, how you walk could have major medical implications.

Even though most of us do it automatically, walking is actually a complex activity. Analyzing how people walk, known as their “gait,” can predict bran problems years before other signs.

It’s done with computers and motion sensors.

78-year-old Brenda Witters has been walking as part of a seven-year study on gait testing at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She’s found out that how people walk is an important health indicator, especially if they’re asked to do a mental task at the same time.

“A simple thing like reciting the alphabet becomes a chore when you’re walking along with it and have to concentrate on two thing,” Witters told CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

Researchers chronicle speed, posture, foot placement, and listen to the participant to determine if the brain is being strained by the physical and mental exercise.

“It gives us a lot of information about how well the brain is functioning, how it responds to challenges,” Dr. Joe Verghese, Professor of Neurology and Medicine at Einstein College, said. “It also gives us a lot of insight into neurological diseases that can affect gait.”

Researchers have found that diseases like Parkinson’s, strokes, or dementia have distinct gait patterns which may be diagnosed or even predicted by analyzing a person’s gait. Adding in a device that measures brain activity helps predict the possibility of falls.

“If you’re over-activating the brain region it is an indication of inefficiency or some compensation that puts the individual at greater risk of an adverse outcome,” professor of psychology and neurology Roee Holtzer said.

The theory is that walking is essentially an extension of brain function, so the Einstein researchers have seniors do brain training exercises to see if that improves their gait.

“Exercise has shown to have cognitive benefits but the other way around has not been looked into that much is what we are testing out,” Dr. Verghese said.

Witters is cautiously optimistic.

“Sometimes I think I’m doing better and other times I think ‘uh oh, you better watch it’,” she said.

Bottom line, gait may help doctors predict who’s at risk for problems from dementia to falling down — a major health problem for seniors. Then, it’s important to test whether brain training or gait training can delay or even prevent some of these problems.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch