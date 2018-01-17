GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who they said pistol whipped and then shrink wrapped an auto mechanic worker to a chair during a robbery in New Jersey earlier this month.
It happened back on Jan. 11 at a garage on Passaic Street and Cambridge Avenue in Garfield.
Police said the victim was working when he was approached by two men who were wearing dark-colored winter hats, hooded sweatshirts and bubble jackets.
One of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before striking him in the face with it, police said. They then bound him to a chair with shrink wrap and took cash from his pocket before running off, according to police.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
Authorities have released a sketch of one of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 973-478-8500.