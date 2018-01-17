CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
EYE ON WEATHER: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Traffic | School Closings & Delays | #SocialSnowPatrol
Filed Under:Brain Injury, car accident, Hospital, nursing, Reunion

1010 WINS– Hospital staff at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, TX were overcome with emotion reuniting with Caleb Johnson, a boy whose life they saved 17 years ago.

In 2000, Caleb, who was just 13-months-old at the time, and his five siblings were hit by a semi-truck while traveling in the family van along a highway. His parents, mom Nancy passed away at the scene, and dad Keith died just one day after the crash. As for Caleb and Andre, time was not on the side of the children who were severely injured — Andre with multiple femur fractures and Caleb with severe head trauma and multiple skull fractures.

When Caleb arrived in the Emergency Room, pediatric neurosurgeon Bradley Weprin, assisted by Dr. Angela Price, acted fast to save the child’s life after finding bleeding on the brain. The team rushed him into surgery to perform a craniectomy to evacuate the blood clot and stop the source of bleeding.

“Every second is precious when you’re working with a traumatic brain injury, especially in a child that young,” says Dr. Weprin. “It truly takes a team who works seamlessly together to make a surgery and subsequent care successful.  I can say that there is no other place that I would want my own children cared for.”

See Also: Once-Paralyzed Teen Sings with Jason Mraz at Hospital That Saved Him

The doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly to save Caleb and his brother Andre were left with a lasting impression, but little did they know that Caleb was searching to find the one nurse who didn’t give up on him.

The hospital eventually tracked down the caregivers from that fateful night and were finally able to reunite them.

Caleb is now preparing for college and is focusing on raising awareness about brain injuries just like his.

To learn more about Caleb’s incredible story, visit Childrens.com.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch