HADDAM, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Ice jams are clogging the natural flow of the Connecticut River, causing extensive flooding.
The water building up and overflowing the river banks in the town of Haddam.
The Coast Guard was no match against Mother Nature as they tried to cut through the thick ice and break it apart, but the river is long and the process is slow.
“This is all flat field, supposedly. as far as you could see,” Haddam resident Ray Bogdan said “I’ve never seen the ice this high.”
Coast Guard crews say multiple passes will need to be done before they can clear a path for vessels.