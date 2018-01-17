BUCHANAN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 300 workers at the Indian Point nuclear plant have threatened job action when their contract expires at midnight Wednesday night.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, workers at the plant authorized the strike last week, and union spokesman John Melia said they are prepared to walk – although they would prefer a deal.
“We’ve been bargaining in good faith,” Melia said. “Entergy has not been quite so forth coming at the bargaining table.”
Company spokesman Jerry Nappi disagrees.
“No,” Nappi said. “Entergy is absolutely bargaining in good faith toward an agreement that will provide really great benefits.”
If the union does strike, Nappi said managers could operate the plant safely and federal regulators are on site to make sure of it.