NEW YORK (WFAN) — “The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Bart & Maggie” took a stroll down memory lane with ex-Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler on Wednesday.
Hostetler, who took over for an injured Phil Simms in 1990 to lead the Giants to a victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV, discussed how difficult it was to wait on the sidelines for 6½ years for his big chance. There was no free agency at the time.
“Just think about it: 6½ years ago, what were you doing?” Hostetler said. “And how long a period of time that is, and as a player and as an athlete, you’re going through some of the prime of your physical years. So yeah, it was frustrating. I tried everything I could to get out on the field. In fact, I’m probably the only quarterback that’s won a Super Bowl that’s actually blocked a punt, ran the ball and caught a pass before I ever threw one.
“I tried everything I could to get out on the field, but Phil had been playing really well. There’s a couple of years there where I watched him play and thinking, ‘How you ever going to beat out a guy like this?'”
To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.