LANSING, Mich. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Victim impact statements continue Wednesday as part of the sentencing for Larry Nassar, the former USA gymnastics team doctor.
Nearly 100 victims are expected to address the court during the four-day sentencing hearing, which began Tuesday. Many cried as they told their stories on the hearing’s first day, and some requested anonymity.
In November, Nassar admitted using his position as a medical professional to abuse young girls. He pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls, but is accused by dozens of others.
Victims described experiencing “searing pain” during the assaults and having feelings of shame and embarrassment. They said it had changed their life trajectories — affecting relationships, causing them to be distrustful and leading to depression, suicidal thoughts, and anger and anxiety about whether they should have spoken up sooner.
“Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don’t stay little forever,” victim Kyle Stephens said to Nassar. “They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world.”
Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman have said they, too, were victims. Raisman tweeted Monday that she would not attend the sentencing “because it is too traumatic for me. My impact letter will be read in court in front of Nassar. I support the brave survivors. We are all in this together.”
Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 40 to 125 years. Nassar is already serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography crimes.
