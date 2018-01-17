The Mets could make one more big splash this offseason, general manager Sandy Alderson said Wednesday.
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Mets, Sandy Alderson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets could make one more big splash this offseason, general manager Sandy Alderson said Wednesday.

At the Citi Field news conference announcing the signing of slugger Jay Bruce, Alderson was asked if he has the capability of making a “significant” offer to a free agent outfielder.

“I think so,” he answered, according to SNY.

The Mets’ offseason additions thus far include Bruce, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and reliever Anthony Swarzak.

Their infield configuration is a bit of a mystery at the moment. Gonzalez and Dominic Smith figure to compete or platoon at first base, Amed Rosario is penciled in at shortstop, and Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to start at either second base or third base, leaving one starting spot open.

The Mets have been linked in reports to free agents Todd Frazier, Eduardo Nunez, Neil Walker and Jose Reyes. New York also has reportedly expressed interest in disgruntled Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison, although Alderson said he’d rather not address the Mets’ needs through a trade.

MOREPalladino: Gonzalez Deal Serves Purpose, But Mets Need To Fill Real Holes

“I think we’d prefer to sign a free agent, only because it doesn’t require us to give up talent,” he said.

Alderson also hinted he might be done upgrading the bullpen.

“Some have talked about the bullpen, how we need to add a bullpen arm,” he said. “I’m not really convinced we do. Nor are a lot of people in the organization.”

But Alderson added that he will continue “to look and see what’s available to us.”

The Mets’ bullpen currently includes Swarzak, Jeurys Familia, AJ Ramos, Jerry Blevins, Josh Smoker and Paul Sewald.

