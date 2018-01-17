NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this year’s flu season is one of the most intense they’ve seen in years.
Even with people getting a flu shot, many are still getting the flu.
Just Tuesday, the Connecticut Health Department confirmed that a 10-year-old boy was the first child in the state to die of flu-related illness this season.
WEB EXTRA: Tips And Tricks To Avoid The Flu
A simple sneeze can spread the flu virus much farther than you might think.
But how to avoid to getting the flu in the first place?
While at work, you may already be staying away from co-workers who are sick, reported CBS2’s Jessica Moore. But are you staying away from the things those people are touching, like the office water cooler and office coffee maker?
Something else to watch out for are aisle seats on airplanes and in movie theaters, which also get a lot of contact from people who might be ill.
