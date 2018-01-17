NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A week after a New Rochelle High School student was stabbed to death, there was more violence Wednesday.
Police said a 15-year-old was ordering food inside Gemelli Pizzeria on North Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. when he was approached by a group of about seven 16 to 17-year-olds.
The group starting assaulting the victim, then took off toward Eastchester Road, police said.
Police said they intercepted the group believed to have been involved and found one teen bleeding from a cut to his hand. It is unclear how he was hurt, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the incident does not appear to be related to last week’s stabbing death of 16-year-old Valaree Schwab.