CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
EYE ON WEATHER: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Traffic | School Closings & Delays | #SocialSnowPatrol
Next 10 Days Will Be Crucial In Determining If New York Is Buyer Or Seller At The Trade Deadline
Filed Under:John Schmeelk, Local TV, New York Knicks

By John Schmeelk
» More Columns

The Knicks played the first game of their seven-game road trip in the friendly confines of Barclays Center on Monday. It will only get harder going forward.

The next half-dozen games will take place outside of the Eastern time zone, starting with a trip to Memphis on Wednesday. What happens over the next 10 days will likely impact the trajectory of their season.

Right now, the Knicks are 20-24, four games in the loss column out of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and just four games in the loss column away from having the fifth-worst record in the entire NBA. In games not played New York City this season, the Knicks are a miserable 3-15. Their road woes need to change during this trip.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Kristaps Porzingis

The Nets’ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, left, shoots against the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis during their game at Barclays Center on Jan. 15, 2018. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Only two of the games are against teams with records above .500 (Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets) and the excursion closes on the only back-to-back of the group, against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. The quality of the competition hasn’t meant much to the Knicks this season on the road. However, the team has shown strong chemistry, which might serve it well given that the players will be exclusively in each other’s company for more than a week.

The way the Knicks played against the Nets was a good way to start such a pivotal stretch. The offense flowed well for the second straight game (despite the loss it looked good against New Orleans, too), with the ball moving instead of getting stuck in Kristaps Porzingis’ hands in the post.

MORE‘City Game’ Podcast: Knicks-Nets Game Reaction

The change in philosophy was reflected in Porzongis’ best shooting game since Nov. 7.  Despite a great height advantage over whomever the Nets threw at him, Porzingis was used as a screener in pick and rolls and was found repeatedly off picks off the ball. He caught the ball on the move or in open spaces, making for much easier shots than he got isolating in the mid-post.

Frank Ntilikina also benefited from the renewed style. The team allowed him to handle the ball and run some screen and rolls, which helped him get three assists away from a triple-double. Unlike in prior games, he was not simply tasked with bringing the ball up and handing it to either Kyle O’Quinn or Michael Beasley. You even got to see Ntilikina play with Porzingis more, something head coach Jeff Hornacek has shied away from most of this season.

Of course, the Knicks led the game by double figures for most of the fourth quarter. Many of their issues this season have come in close games on the road when they’ve reverted to bad habits and have been unable to score or get stops down the stretch. Odds are the Knicks aren’t going to be on the good side of many blowouts during the road trip. They are going to have to win close games for them to keep their season  alive.

Once the trip ends, the Knicks will play the Nets for the final time this season on Jan. 30 at Madison Square Garden before playing in Boston the following day. By that time, there all be eight days until the trade deadline and we should know if they have a better chance of contending for a playoff spot or a top spot in the draft lottery.

A .500 mark over the next six games would be an unbelievable success. A 2-4 record would send the team back to Madison Square Garden at 22-28. The season would be on life support. Anything worse than that and a pulse would be hard to detect, which would mean a lot of tough decisions for the Knicks’ front office.

Schmeelk’s Snippets

— Jarrett Jack took the fact that he only played 13 minutes on Monday in stride. He understood how well Ntilikina was playing and why the Knicks ran with him. Enes Kanter, however, did not take it so well. He has expressed displeasure with his playing time recently, especially in fourth quarters. To Hornacek’s credit, he explained that the reason O’Quinn plays in place of Kanter is defense-related. Porzingis also played a fair share of center against the Nets. The one thing the Knicks can’t afford is dissention in the locker room. They’ve avoided it so far and that has to continue. Kanter has been a great teammate, and he needs to keep that up, even if it means doesn’t see the floor much during crunch time.

For everything Knicks, Giants, and the world of sports, follow John on Twitter at @Schmeelk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch