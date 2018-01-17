CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, New Jersey, Vaping

RAMSEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A vaping crackdown is now in effect at New Jersey schools.

Administrators tell CBS2’s Meg Baker that students caught with e-cigarettes or other nicotine-delivery devices will face big trouble.

You vape, you get drug tested — that’s the deal in Essex County school districts, like Millburn and Montclair, and in Bergen County districts, like Ramsey.

Policies are being upgraded as e-cigarettes become more popular among teens. If caught using a vaping device, students can now be found in violation of substance abuse policies at some schools.

“I think it’s a good idea, because if they’re not supposed to be doing it, then the school should enforce the rules. And if they’re not supposed to be vaping at school, there should be some consequence for bad behavior,” parent Erin Taddei told Baker.

“They should have policies in place to make sure it doesn’t happen,” said fellow parent Steve Zike.

One parent wasn’t too sure about the drug testing factor.

“Getting drug tested, I don’t know. Maybe there are civil liberties, I don’t know,” she said.

Mary Kate Feldsott, a senior at Ridgewood High School, called the vaporizers a trend.

“It’s definitely a big thing. I’ve seen a lot of kids, even in class, trying to do it,” she said.

As Baker reported, students can sometimes get away with a quick puff from a device called JUUL – it’s compact, no smell, no smoke.

Ridgewood’s superintendent said some were caught vaping in bathrooms.

“Teachers are noticing that a lot more, so they’re kind of trying to I think monitor that,” said Feldsott.

A letter was sent to parents, warning them about the negative health effects of nicotine and other drugs that could be added to the vape pens. Students will get an automatic three-day suspension for using the devices.

In Ramsey, it’s even stricter. First offenders will be suspended for five days and will not be allowed to take part in any athletic, extracurricular or after school activities for seven days. Repeat offenders could be suspended for 10 days and banned from activities.

“I think now since they have seen a couple of kids get in trouble for it, it’s getting a little less,” Feldsott said.

Schools are getting some help from the state, too. As of November 1, you have to be 21 years old to legally purchase tobacco products in New Jersey.

Manufacturers aren’t making the crackdown any easier. Some discrete vaporizers look like lipstick or pens.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch