NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal officials have taken down an alleged heroin and fentanyl trafficking ring operating out of Staten Island.
Eleven people have been indicted on federal charges, accused of dealing heroin and fentanyl on Staten Island, Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey for nearly three years.
“This group was trafficking approximately a kilogram of heroin and fentanyl a week,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge James Hunt. “That much heroin and fentanyl hitting the streets is deadly.”
Eight people were taken into custody Wednesday morning.
Hunt said the ring sold glassine envelopes stamped with “pray for death.”
He said the drugs are so lethal that even one of the suspected dealers overdosed on it in October and had to be revived with naloxone.
The suspects are described as reputed Albanian mobsters.