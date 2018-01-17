CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Elise Finch, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The case in which 13 malnourished siblings were reportedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in California has raised a multitude of questions, like whether or not the neighbors should have gotten involved.

Should they have seen, or done something? In the same circumstance, what would you do? Every few years there’s a case of child abuse or neglect that’s so horrific it makes us question ourselves.

Some New Yorkers offered up what they think they’d do.

“My first instinct as a New Yorker is to mind my business, but if I sensed there’s something wrong then kids need help,” Astoria resident Hampton Gathers said.

“I think people are hesitant to call, especially on a neighbor or especially here where your neighbors are so close,” Upper West Side resident Eve Epstein said. “What if you made a mistake?”

Fear of being wrong and a desire to “just stay out of it” keep a lot of people from calling child welfare agencies when they see odd things, but experts tell CBS2’s Elise Finch that people need to try to think of it differently.

“It’s important to realize that the call you’re making to child welfare services is to protect the child,” Sister Nancy Downing from Covenant House NY said. “It’s always the number one concern, safety of the child. So if that’s the purpose for what you’re calling, you’re doing the right thing even if you’re wrong about the circumstances.”

Covenant House NY is the nation’s largest privately funded agency serving homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth, many of whom were abused at home. So what are some common warning signs of abuse and neglect?

“If there are several children that live next door and you never see them, you hear them but you don’t see them go to school, you don’t see them go out to play,” Sister Downing said, for starters.

Gina Hernandez, Senior VP of Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey, says it’s important to look for any sort of chronic problem.

“You see a pattern that goes on with a child, in terms of bruising, welts, burns,” she said.

Still, people have their reservations.

“It’s tough because you don’t want to call the police when a kid’s just being a kid,” Upper West Side resident Kelsey Cross said. “It’s a difficult situation when to know.”

A spokesperson for New York’s Office of Children and Family Services said you don’t need tangible proof or even need to know for sure that something’s going on. If you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or neglect, call it in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch