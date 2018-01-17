NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Wintry weather making its way through the Tri-State area could make for a messy morning commute on Wednesday.
In New Jersey, a winter storm warning is in effect for Sussex County until 11 a.m., where forecasters say as much as 7 inches are possible. A winter storm warning is also in effect in New York for Orange and Putnam counties.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern New Jersey, Rockland and northern Westchester counties and parts of Connecticut.
Most of the region will see snow, rain or a mix of both on Wednesday. Accumulations of a trace to an inch are expected in the city with 2 to 4 inches possible in parts of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley with 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible north and west of I-287.
In Tuxedo in Orange County, plows were out early making their way up and down the street in anticipation of commuters, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
As a result of the weather, NJ TRANSIT is cross-honoring bus and rail tickets on Port Jervis Line trains to and from Harriman, Tuxedo and Sloatsburg and Shortline will also cross-honor in Orange County.