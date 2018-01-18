NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.
It started around 3 a.m. Thursday at a commercial building on Bath Avenue, a tile showroom called Universal Ceramic. The fire then spread to a second building.
Firefighters have been ordered out of that building due heavy smoke and fire conditions.
Multiple business have been damaged in the blaze. At least one firefighter suffered a minor injury.
