NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.

It started around 3 a.m. Thursday at a commercial building on Bath Avenue, a tile showroom called Universal Ceramic. The fire then spread to a second building.

Firefighters have been ordered out of that building due heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Multiple business have been damaged in the blaze. At least one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

